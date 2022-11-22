MENU
November 22, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night – November 22, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night
lethbridge hurricanes
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
on WHL TV
More News
0:17
Save of the Night
Winnipeg ICE
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 22, 2022
2 hours ago
CHL Top 10
2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 8
13 hours ago
2023 NHL Draft
Trio of WHL skaters given updated ratings by NHL Central Scouting
1 day ago
Winnipeg ICE
whl player of the week
ICE forward Benson named WHL Player of the Week
1 day ago
portland winterhawks
WHL Goaltender of the Week
Winterhawks netminder Giannuzzi named WHL Goaltender of the Week
1 day ago
3:59
Winnipeg ICE
regina pats
Highlights: Pats (2) at ICE (5)
3 days ago