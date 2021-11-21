MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
November 21, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night – November 21, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night calgary hitmen
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
2:12
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Oil Kings (3)
8 hours ago
0:15
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 21, 2021
8 hours ago
2:47
Highlights: Americans (2) at Cougars (4)
20 hours ago
3:56
Highlights: Royals (3) at Giants (2)
20 hours ago
2:37
Highlights: Chiefs (1) at Silvertips (4)
1 day ago
4:06
Highlights: ICE (4) at Tigers (2)
1 day ago