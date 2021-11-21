MENU
November 21, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night – November 21, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night
calgary hitmen
by
Western Hockey League
2:12
calgary hitmen
edmonton oil kings
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Oil Kings (3)
8 hours ago
0:15
Save of the Night
everett silvertips
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 21, 2021
8 hours ago
2:47
prince george cougars
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (2) at Cougars (4)
20 hours ago
3:56
vancouver giants
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (3) at Giants (2)
20 hours ago
2:37
everett silvertips
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Chiefs (1) at Silvertips (4)
1 day ago
4:06
Winnipeg ICE
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: ICE (4) at Tigers (2)
1 day ago