MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
November 20, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night – November 19, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night
lethbridge hurricanes
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
on WHL TV
More News
5:28
kelowna rockets
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Rockets (5) at Winterhawks (6) - SO
6 hours ago
3:17
prince george cougars
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (4) at Cougars (3)
7 hours ago
4:17
everett silvertips
vancouver giants
Highlights: Silvertips (4) at Giants (1)
7 hours ago
3:00
lethbridge hurricanes
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Tigers (3) at Hurricanes (7)
8 hours ago
3:38
seattle thunderbirds
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Thunderbirds (5) at Chiefs (3)
8 hours ago
3:02
brandon wheat kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (2) at Wheat Kings (4)
8 hours ago