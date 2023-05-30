MENU
2022-23 ED CHYNOWETH CUP CHAMPIONS - SEATTLE THUNDERBIRDS
May 30, 2023

WHL Highlight of the Night – May 29, 2023

2023 Memorial Cup Highlight of the Night seattle thunderbirds
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
Thunderbirds drop close decision to Remparts in Monday Memorial Cup affair
30 mins ago
3:20
Memorial Cup Post-Game Press Conference - Seattle Thunderbirds
40 mins ago
0:16
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - May 29, 2023
49 mins ago
2:11
Highlights: Thunderbirds (1) vs. Remparts (3)
52 mins ago
2:02
Thunderbirds Post-Game Media - Jeremy Hanzel
52 mins ago
Memorial Cup Game 4: Player to Watch - Kevin Korchinski
6 hours ago