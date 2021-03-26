MENU
March 26, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night: March 25, 2021
Highlight of the Night
brandon wheat kings
by
Western Hockey League
Ottawa Senators prospect Ridly Grieg’s short-handed goal snagged him Highlight of the Night honours.
