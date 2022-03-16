MENU
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
March 16, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night – March 15, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night
red deer rebels
by
Western Hockey League
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
3:12
everett silvertips
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Silvertips (3) at Chiefs (0)
6 mins ago
2:23
Winnipeg ICE
calgary hitmen
Highlights: Hitmen (0) at ICE (4)
9 mins ago
5:08
seattle thunderbirds
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (1) at Thunderbirds (5)
19 mins ago
2:59
brandon wheat kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (7) at Wheat Kings (1)
27 mins ago
1:14
Save of the Night
Winnipeg ICE
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - March 15, 2022
38 mins ago
2:17
moose jaw warriors
Top Prospects
Top Prospects - Denton Mateychuk
14 hours ago