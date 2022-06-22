MENU
June 22, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night – June 22, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night
edmonton oil kings
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
on WHL TV
More News
4:31
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Memorial Cup Post Game: Brad Lauer
6 hours ago
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Wiebe shines as Oil Kings earn overtime victory versus Sea Dogs
6 hours ago
2:13
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Memorial Cup Post Game: Carter Souch
6 hours ago
2:07
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Memorial Cup Post Game: Jaxsen Wiebe
6 hours ago
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
Highlights: Sea Dogs (3) vs. Oil Kings (4) – OT
6 hours ago
2022 memorial cup
edmonton oil kings
2022 Memorial Cup: WHL Player of the Game – Jaxsen Wiebe
7 hours ago