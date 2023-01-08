MENU
WHL Behind The Scenes - 2023 Road to Nashville
January 8, 2023

WHL Highlight of the Night – January 8, 2023

WHL Highlight of the Night regina pats
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
4:45
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Pats (6)
28 mins ago
Blazers add NHL prospects Zellweger and Hofer in blockbuster with Silvertips
1 hour ago
Giants deal captain Ostapchuk to ICE
2 hours ago
0:46
WHL Hat-Tricks - Zach Benson
2 hours ago
0:23
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 8, 2023
2 hours ago
0:59
WHL Hat-Tricks - Connor Bedard
3 hours ago