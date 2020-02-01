MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 1, 2020
WHL Highlight of the Night: Friday, January 31, 2020
Highlight of the Night
vancouver giants
by
Western Hockey League
0:43
jake gricius
portland winterhawks
Portland Winterhawks forward Jake Gricius pulls off the between-the-legs move
3 hours ago
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Silvertips put end to Winterhawks' streak with Friday home win
3 hours ago
kamloops blazers
vancouver giants
Highlights: Blazers (4) at Giants (5) — OT
4 hours ago
2:10
prince george cougars
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (1) at Cougars (5)
5 hours ago
kelowna rockets
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Chiefs (7) at Rockets (3)
5 hours ago
2:09
brandon wheat kings
calgary hitmen
Highlights: Wheat Kings (4) at Hitmen (0)
6 hours ago