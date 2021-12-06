MENU
December 6, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night – December 5, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night
portland winterhawks
by
Western Hockey League
Winnipeg ICE
spokane chiefs
Lightning prospect Finley traded to ICE in multi-player deal
3 hours ago
seattle thunderbirds
vancouver giants
Giants add netminder Martin in deal with Thunderbirds
5 hours ago
portland winterhawks
whl player of the week
Lightning prospect Dureau named WHL Player of the Week
6 hours ago
brandon wheat kings
WHL Goaltender of the Week
Wheat Kings netminder Kruger named WHL Goaltender of the Week
6 hours ago
edmonton oil kings
spokane chiefs
Oil Kings acquire defenceman Friedt-Mohr from Chiefs
8 hours ago
0:14
Save of the Night
calgary hitmen
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 5, 2021
10 hours ago