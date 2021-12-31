MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 31, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night – December 30, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night saskatoon blades
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
5:23
Highlights: Giants (3) at Royals (7)
2 mins ago
3:39
Highlights: Raiders (4) at Blades (6)
6 mins ago
4:16
Highlights: Thunderbirds (6) at Chiefs (2)
11 mins ago
0:33
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 30, 2021
56 mins ago
4:04
Highlights: Oil Kings (3) at Wheat Kings (2) – SO
2 hours ago
Raiders sign Ryder Ritchie to WHL Standard Player Agreement
12 hours ago