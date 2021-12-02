MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 2, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night – December 2, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night calgary hitmen
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
0:35
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 2, 2021
5 hours ago
Blades acquire forward Watterodt in deal with Blazers
11 hours ago
WHL's Teddy Bear Toss season begins Friday
16 hours ago
6:45
Highlights: Chiefs (2) at Silvertips (9)
17 hours ago
4:53
Highlights: Cougars (2) at Winterhawks (6)
1 day ago
3:14
Highlights: Royals (4) at Americans (3) - OT
1 day ago