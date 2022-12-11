MENU
December 11, 2022

WHL Highlight of the Night – December 11, 2022

WHL Highlight of the Night portland winterhawks
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
3:20
Highlights: Silvertips (2) at Winterhawks (4)
4 hours ago
5:17
Highlights: Pats (1) at ICE (6)
4 hours ago
3:06
Highlights: Giants (2) at Thunderbirds (5)
6 hours ago
2:42
Highlights: Hitmen (5) at Wheat Kings (2)
6 hours ago
0:25
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 11, 2022
6 hours ago
4:33
Canada West WHL Grad of the Month Interview - Carl Tetachuk
17 hours ago