WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
April 10, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night – April 9, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night
Winnipeg ICE
by
Western Hockey League
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
on WHL TV
More News
4:13
prince george cougars
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (1) at Cougars (2)
1 hour ago
3:26
prince albert raiders
regina pats
Highlights: Raiders (3) at Pats (5)
2 hours ago
2:53
calgary hitmen
Hurricanes
Highlights: Hitmen (1) at Hurricanes (5)
2 hours ago
1:48
Winnipeg ICE
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Tigers (1) at ICE (6)
2 hours ago
0:33
Save of the Night
lethbridge hurricanes
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 9, 2022
2 hours ago
3:42
brandon wheat kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (2) at Wheat Kings (3) - SO
2 hours ago