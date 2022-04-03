MENU
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
April 3, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night – April 3, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night
calgary hitmen
by
Western Hockey League
4:07
edmonton oil kings
red deer rebels
Highlights: Rebels (5) at Oil Kings (4) - OT
49 mins ago
5:17
calgary hitmen
swift current broncos
Highlights: Broncos (2) at Hitmen (5)
1 hour ago
3:21
kamloops blazers
prince george cougars
Highlights: Blazers (4) at Cougars (3) - OT
1 hour ago
0:16
Save of the Night
red deer rebels
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 3, 2022
2 hours ago
4:50
portland winterhawks
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (4) at Winterhawks (5)
20 hours ago
5:06
spokane chiefs
vancouver giants
Highlights: Chiefs (5) at Giants (2)
21 hours ago