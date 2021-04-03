MENU
WATCH LIVE ON ALL BROWSERS, iOS & ANDROID
April 3, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night: April 2, 2021
Highlight of the Night
portland winterhawks
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
1:08
everett silvertips
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (1) at Silvertips (3)
1 hour ago
3:52
moose jaw warriors
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Warriors (4) at Blades (0)
2 hours ago
edmonton oil kings
red deer rebels
Highlights: Oil Kings (9) at Rebels (2)
2 hours ago
calgary hitmen
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Hitmen (1) at Tigers (4)
2 hours ago
2:09
portland winterhawks
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (2) at Winterhawks (6)
2 hours ago
Winnipeg ICE
prince albert raiders
Highlights: ICE (3) at Raiders (0)
2 hours ago