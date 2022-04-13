MENU
April 13, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night – April 12, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night
portland winterhawks
by
Western Hockey League
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
4:46
portland winterhawks
tri-city americans
Highlights: Winterhawks (4) at Americans (3) - OT
9 hours ago
0:54
Save of the Night
moose jaw warriors
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 12, 2022
9 hours ago
3:35
brandon wheat kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (5) at Wheat Kings (2)
10 hours ago
WHL News
WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season Game between Regina and Winnipeg
18 hours ago
lethbridge hurricanes
WHL Goaltender of the Week
Hurricanes netminder Thomson named WHL Goaltender of the Week
2 days ago
kelowna rockets
whl player of the week
Blackhawks prospect Dach named WHL Player of the Week
2 days ago