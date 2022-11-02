MENU
November 2, 2022
WHL Hat-Tricks – Ryan Hofer
WHL Hat Tricks
everett silvertips
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
WHL Hat Tricks
on WHL TV
More News
WHL News
WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season Game between Victoria and Calgary
9 hours ago
Thunderbirds, Chiefs to clash at Climate Pledge Arena
12 hours ago
2:23
lethbridge hurricanes
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (1) at Hurricanes (5)
14 hours ago
Celebrity coaches and ticket information announced for 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
14 hours ago
3:44
Winnipeg ICE
everett silvertips
Highlights: Silvertips (4) at ICE (5)
21 hours ago
4:09
prince george cougars
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Cougars (3) at Thunderbirds (6)
21 hours ago