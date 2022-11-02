MENU
November 2, 2022
WHL Hat-Tricks – Reid Schaefer
WHL Hat Tricks
seattle thunderbirds
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
WHL Hat Tricks
on WHL TV
More News
2:41
medicine hat tigers
vancouver giants
Highlights: Giants (3) at Tigers (2) - OT
4 mins ago
0:29
WHL Highlight of the Night
everett silvertips
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 1, 2022
25 mins ago
0:32
Save of the Night
lethbridge hurricanes
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 1, 2022
28 mins ago
CHL Top 10
2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 5
12 hours ago
tri-city americans
WHL Rookie of the Month
Americans forward Gavin named WHL Rookie of the Month
12 hours ago
red deer rebels
WHL Goaltender of the Month
Rebels tandem Kelsey and Stoesser named WHL Goaltenders of the Month
12 hours ago