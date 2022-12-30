MENU
December 30, 2022

WHL Hat-Tricks – Kai Uchacz

WHL Hat Tricks red deer rebels
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more WHL Hat Tricks on WHL TV
More News
2:52
Highlights: Hitmen (1) at Rebels (4)
8 hours ago
0:39
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 29, 2022
9 hours ago
0:22
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 29, 2022
9 hours ago
World Juniors Roundup: December 29, 2022
10 hours ago
Longtime trainer Wallace to be honoured as Kamloops Blazers Legend
18 hours ago
Canadian Hockey League announces 2023 CHL ON TSN TV broadcast schedule
19 hours ago