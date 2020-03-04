WHL Firsts: Pats’ Welke rounds out week with first win

Many players have found the back of the net or picked up their first goals or wins in the 2019-20 Western Hockey League regular season. For the first time this year, this last week in the WHL featured one single milestone first moment. This occurrence is the first time WHL Firsts has only featured one player since January 16, 2019.

Tuesday, March 3

On Monday the Regina Pats re-called Spencer Welke from the Prince Albert Mintos in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMHL). The product of Yorkton, Sask., signed his WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Pats in October.

Prior to joining the Pats, Welke suited up for Mintos in 18 games this season, posting 9-9-0 record with a 2.89 goals-against average, a 0.910 save percentage and one shutout. Welke had an impressive rookie campaign in the SMAAHL with Prince Albert in 2018-19, registering a record of 15-9-0 with a 3.19 GAA and a 0.900 SV%.

Last night the 6-foot, 185-pound goaltender impressed in his WHL debut against the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors. After gaining goal support from his teammates, Welke settled in, making four saves in the first, four in the second and 12 in the third en route to the Pats 7-4 win.

Look for the Welke to pick up minutes for the Pats as the WHL season continues to roll.