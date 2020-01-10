MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 10, 2020
WHL Desk: 2020 WHL Trade Deadline
WHL Trade Deadline
Western Hockey League
WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 16
2 hours ago
1:00
saskatoon blades
swift current broncos
Blades strike deal for Fasko-Rudas from Broncos
3 hours ago
Winnipeg ICE
victoria royals
Royals acquire Ettinger from ICE
4 hours ago
kelowna rockets
tri-city americans
Rockets & Americans swing deal for defenceman Newell
5 hours ago
kamloops blazers
medicine hat tigers
The Tigers acquire prospect Luke Rybinski from Blazers
5 hours ago
1:00
Winnipeg ICE
red deer rebels
ICE land Stars' prospect Barteaux in blockbuster with Rebels
5 hours ago