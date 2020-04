Video courtesy of The Rod Pedersen Show

Western Hockey League Commissioner Ron Robison joined The Rod Pedersen Show Monday to discuss the upcoming 2020 WHL Bantam Draft on Wednesday, April 22, the exceptional status granted to Connor Bedard, the success of the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup and WHL U.S. Prospects Draft as well as a variety of other current affairs across the WHL and Canadian Hockey League at the moment.