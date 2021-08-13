MENU
August 13, 2021
WHL Class of 2021 – Orrin Centazzo
everett silvertips
kamloops blazers
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
WHL Class of 2021
on WHL TV
More News
calgary hitmen
Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services sign Memorandum of Understanding
2 hours ago
1:26
everett silvertips
swift current broncos
WHL Class of 2021 - Ethan Regnier
20 hours ago
everett silvertips
saskatoon blades
Silvertips, Blades exchange 19-year-olds
21 hours ago
6:08
edmonton oil kings
NHL Draft
NHL Draft 1-On-1 - Sebastian Cossa
23 hours ago
brandon wheat kings
vancouver giants
Giants acquire forward Ty Thorpe from Wheat Kings
23 hours ago
1:37
everett silvertips
prince albert raiders
WHL Class of 2021 - Cole Fonstad
24 hours ago