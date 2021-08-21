MENU
August 21, 2021
WHL Class of 2021 – Chris Douglas
red deer rebels
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
WHL Class of 2021
on WHL TV
More News
1:27
lethbridge hurricanes
red deer rebels
WHL Class of 2021 - Josh Tarzwell
6 hours ago
1:05
red deer rebels
WHL Class of 2021 - Ethan Anders
6 hours ago
1:19
prince george cougars
WHL Class of 2021 - Jack Sander
1 day ago
1:28
portland winterhawks
prince george cougars
WHL Class of 2021 - Ilijah Colina
1 day ago
1:22
prince albert raiders
regina pats
WHL Class of 2021 - Max Paddock
2 days ago
1:20
prince albert raiders
WHL Class of 2021 - Justin Nachbaur
2 days ago