MENU
August 16, 2021
WHL Class of 2021 – Brett Kemp
edmonton oil kings
everett silvertips
medicine hat tigers
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
WHL Class of 2021
on WHL TV
More News
WHL News
Western Hockey League adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
2 hours ago
swift current broncos
victoria royals
Broncos, Royals exchange defencemen Monday
5 hours ago
1:29
medicine hat tigers
WHL Class of 2021 - Cole Clayton
6 hours ago
1:19
medicine hat tigers
WHL Class of 2021 - Ryan Chyzowski
8 hours ago
1:17
lethbridge hurricanes
victoria royals
WHL Class of 2021 - Mitch Prowse
1 day ago
1:32
kelowna rockets
lethbridge hurricanes
WHL Class of 2021 - Liam Kindree
1 day ago