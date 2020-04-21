WHL Bantam Draft Memories with Seth Jarvis Presented by Kubota

Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis, the top-rated Western Hockey League forward for the 2020 NHL Draft, discusses his memories of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft and his time in the WHL to date. Jarvis was selected 11th overall by the Winterhawks and finished second in WHL scoring during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Earlier this month, Jarvis was named the WHL Western Conference Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year and nominee for the Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year) presented by Real Canadian Superstore.