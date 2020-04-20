WHL Bantam Draft Memories with Luke Philp Presented by Kubota

Calgary Flames prospect and Western Hockey League Alumni Luke Philp discusses his memories of the 2010 WHL Bantam Draft, his time in the WHL, utilizing his WHL Scholarship at the University of Alberta and how it set him on the path to professional hockey. Philp was selected in the third round (59th overall) by the Kootenay ICE. He played 309 WHL regular season and playoff games between the ICE and Red Deer Rebels, captaining the Rebels at the 2016 Memorial Cup. Utilizing his WHL Scholarship at the University of Alberta, Philp is a two-time Canada West Player of the Year and two-time leading scorer in Canada West play. In March 2019, Philp signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames and recently completed his first season with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat.