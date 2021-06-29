MENU
June 29, 2021

WHL Award Winners – Connor Bedard

regina pats whl awards
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more on WHL TV >
More News
Pats introduce new Chief Operating Officer
18 hours ago
Anholt named to Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence management group
18 hours ago
0:44
RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #9 – Peters vs. Crnkovic
19 hours ago
WHL Alumni poised to leave their mark on the 2021 Stanley Cup Final
2 days ago
WHL announces Part I of 2021-22 Eastern Conference Regular Season schedule
2 days ago
0:39
RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #8 – Arnold vs. Alexander
2 days ago