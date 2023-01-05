WHL announces WHL Behind The Scenes: 2023 – Road To Nashville

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the launch of WHL Behind the Scenes: 2023 – Road to Nashville.

Beginning Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m. MT, 2023 – Road to Nashville is a six-part documentary series available exclusively on WHL Live on CHL TV.

2023 – Road to Nashville will take hockey fans behind the scenes and into the dressing rooms with never-before-seen footage of the WHL’s brightest emerging stars as they pursue their lifelong dreams of hearing their names called in the NHL Draft.

“We are extremely excited to unveil WHL Behind the Scenes: 2023 – Road to Nashville,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We believe WHL fans, and hockey fans everywhere, will enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes visuals and storylines from a NHL Draft class that is truly special.”

From a classic WHL rivalry featuring the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors led by blossoming stars Connor Bedard and Brayden Yager, to a pair of high-flying offensive talents in Zach Benson of the Winnipeg ICE and Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets, 2023 – Road to Nashville sends cameras and microphones into places where no one else goes in order to tell the personal stories of the WHL’s best throughout their season ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

2023 – Road to Nashville is available exclusively on WHL Live on CHL TV, with episodes streaming beginning Thursday, January 19 and continuing beyond the 2023 NHL Draft, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 in Nashville, Tenn. Hockey fans can watch 2023 – Road to Nashville for free, simply by registering for a free WHL Live on CHL TV account.

WHL Live on CHL TV is the best way to enjoy exclusive WHL content, including 2023 – Road to Nashville. WHL Live on CHL TV is also your home for the speed and skill of all the WHL action during the WHL Regular Season and Playoffs. WHL Live on CHL TV is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, as well as through mobile with iOS and Android, and web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers.

2023 – Road to Nashville Schedule

Thursday, January 19 (7 p.m. MT) – Episode 1

Thursday, February 23 (7 p.m. MT) – Episode 2

Thursday, March 23 (7 p.m. MT) – Episode 3

Thursday, May 25 (7 p.m. MT) – Episode 4

Thursday, June 22 (7 p.m. MT) – Episode 5

Thursday, July 20 (7 p.m. MT) – Episode 6

*schedule subject to change

