WHL announces Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman as recipient of Four Broncos Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Adam Beckman, forward of the Spokane Chiefs, has been named the recipient of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL Player of the Year).

Beckman is the first Chief to earn the award since Ray Whitney in 1991. The honour also marks the third-straight year the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy has been bestowed to a player from the U.S. Division.

The Minnesota Wild prospect recorded 107 points (48G-59A), including 16 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and nine game-winning goals in 63 games. The lone player to reach the 100-point mark, Beckman was named the recipient of the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL’s Top Scorer for the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season in March 2020. Last month, he was named to the Western Conference First All-Star Team.

A 6-foot-1, 174-pound product of Saskatoon, Sask., the 19-year-old Beckman led the WHL in goals, was tied for third in assists and led the league in overall scoring. His 1.70 points-per-game led all WHL skaters. Beckman also ranked second in power-play goals among all WHL skaters.

Beckman tallied 32 multi-point games, led by three five-point efforts. Included in the overall figure is eight multi-goal games, featuring three hat tricks. In 52 of his 63 games this season, Beckman recorded at least one point.

In addition to an 18-game point streak that led the league, Beckman recorded an 11-game point streak and was one of just six players to record multiple double-digit game point streaks this season.

At the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, the Chiefs selected Beckman in the fifth round, 96th overall. In 132 WHL regular season games, Beckman has recorded 169 points (80G-89A), including 24 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and 11 game-winning goals. Beckman has added 12 points (8G-4A) in 15 WHL playoff games, including three power-play goals and two game-winning goals.

The Wild chose Beckman in the third round, 75th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy is the most prestigious award of the WHL and recognizes the player whose performance is deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

On December 30, 1986, the Swift Current Broncos were involved in a tragic bus crash while travelling to a game in Regina. Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka and Brent Ruff lost their lives as a result of the crash. The Broncos have posthumously retired the numbers of all four players.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy serves as a constant memory in honour of the four players to this day.

As the recipient of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, Beckman is now one of three nominees for the Canadian Hockey League’s Player of the Year Award.

RUNNER UP: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy / WHL Player of the Year Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Joachim Blichfeld, Portland Winterhawks

2017-18: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

2016-17: Sam Steel, Regina Pats

2015-16: Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw Warriors

2014-15: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Portland Winterhawks

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2012-13: Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos

2011-12: Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans*

2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels

2009-10: Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats

2008-09: Brett Sonne, Calgary Hitmen*

2007-08: Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen

2006-07: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2005-06: Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen

2004-05: Eric Fehr, Brandon Wheat Kings

2003-04: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels

2002-03: Josh Harding, Regina Pats

2001-02: Dan Hamhuis, Prince George Cougars

2000-01: Justin Mapletoft, Red Deer Rebels

1999-00: Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen

*Denotes CHL Player of the Year recipient



