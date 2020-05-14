WHL announces Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis as recipient of Brad Hornung Trophy Presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Seth Jarvis, forward of the Portland Winterhawks, has been named the recipient of the Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player) Presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

A top-rated prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft, Jarvis led the way as the Winterhawks claimed the WHL’s top record during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Jarvis placed second in league scoring with 98 points (42G-56A) and incurred only 24 penalty minutes throughout the regular season.

A 5-foot-10, 172-pound product of Winnipeg, Man., the 18-year-old Jarvis posted career-best totals in goals, assists, and points. Included in his 42 goals were eight power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and eight game-winning goals.

In January 2020, Jarvis recorded 29 points (11G-18A) on a 10-game point streak. During February 2020, he recorded 27 points (14G-13A) on an 11-game point streak.

The Winterhawks selected Jarvis 11th overall at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. In 130 WHL regular season games, he has recorded 139 points (58G-81A) and has compiled just 43 penalty minutes. Jarvis has also recorded three assists and four penalty minutes in five WHL playoff games.

Jarvis was named to the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team for his performance this season. On NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft, Jarvis was ranked 11th among North American skaters and is the top-ranked forward from the WHL.

Noted for his talent, desire and sportsmanlike attitude, Brad Hornung is revered in Western Canadian hockey circles. The Brad Hornung Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player is awarded annually to the player that best combines those same attributes.

A rising star for the Regina Pats, Hornung’s career was cut short after the forward was paralyzed from the waist down following a hit in a game on March 1, 1987.

Since then, Hornung’s courageous attitude and inspirational message of perseverance has kept his connection with the game of hockey strong. A former amateur scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, Hornung has become a staple in hockey rinks throughout Saskatchewan. His No. 8 jersey has been retired by the Pats.

As the recipient of the Brad Hornung Trophy Presented by Real Canadian Superstore, Jarvis is now one of three nominees for the Canadian Hockey League’s Cavendish Sportsman of the Year Award.

RUNNER UP: Aliaksei Protas, Prince Albert Raiders

Winners of the Brad Hornung Trophy / WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Justin Almeida, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2017-18: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos*

2016-17: Tyler Steenbergen, Swift Current Broncos

2015-16: Tyler Soy, Victoria Royals

2014-15: Rourke Chartier, Kelowna Rockets*

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE*

2012-13: Dylan Wruck, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011-12: Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings*

2010-11: Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs

2009-10: Jason Bast, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2008-09: Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers

2007-08: Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers

2006-07: Aaron Gagnon, Seattle Thunderbirds

2005-06: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers*

2004-05: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2003-04: Nigel Dawes, Kootenay ICE

2002-03: Boyd Gordon, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02: Ian White Swift Current Broncos

2000-01: Matt Kinch, Calgary Hitmen

1999-00: Trent Hunter, Prince George Cougars



*Denotes CHL Sportsman of the Year recipient

