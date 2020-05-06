WHL announces Lethbridge Hurricanes as recipient of WHL Business Award

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club as the recipient of the WHL Business Award.

As the premiere sports and entertainment experience in southern Alberta, the Hurricanes have successfully executed new ventures in order to strengthen their roots with fans and communities in southern Alberta.

The hiring of a Fan Experience Coordinator helped to further establish the club’s vision for an engaging game-day experience. Implementation of intermission segments featuring skaters dressed in dinosaur costumes quickly became an online hit and convinced other WHL Clubs to follow the lead set by the Hurricanes.

The curation of the team’s digital content also became a focal point in their outreach efforts. Providing behind-the-scenes access of their Club, the Hurricanes delivered unparalleled access to their players to build positive engagement.

Along with the implementation of new ticketing software to make online ticket sales more accessible to fans, the Hurricanes saw growth in their number of season tickets sold as well as an overall growth in attendance.

An innovative approach to community relations has also benefitted the entire region of southern Alberta, further cementing the Hurricanes’ role in the region. In addition to contributing over $163,000 to local communities and organizations, the Hurricanes placed their focus on extending their community outreach beyond Lethbridge’s city limits.

Executing initiatives in rural communities such as Coaldale, Magrath, and Raymond, the Hurricanes provided presentations on leadership, anti-bullying, financial literacy, and concussion awareness. They also connected with the rural communities through attending minor hockey practices, helping to build positive skills on and off the ice.

RUNNER UP: Seattle Thunderbirds

Winners of the WHL Business Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Everett Silvertips

2017-18: Edmonton Oil Kings

2016-17: Regina Pats

2015-16: Victoria Royals

2014-15: Kelowna Rockets

2013-14: Seattle Thunderbirds

2012-13: Kamloops Blazers

2011-12: Corey Nyhagen, Moose Jaw Warriors

2010-11: Mike Moore, Calgary Hitmen

2009-10: Zoran Rajcic, Everett Silvertips

2008-09: Mike Bortolussi, Medicine Hat Tigers

2007-08: Kip Reghenas, Calgary Hitmen

2006-07: Bruce Vance, Prince Albert Raiders

2005-06: Dave Andjelic, Medicine Hat Tigers

2004-05: Roger Lemire, Vancouver Giants

2003-04: Mark Stiles, Calgary Hitmen

2002-03: Anne-Marie Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets & Reid Pedersen, Regina Pats

2001-02: Greg McConkey, Red Deer Rebels

2000-01: Mark Miles, Spokane Chiefs

1999-00: Mike Jenkins, Prince Albert Raiders

