WHL announces Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand as recipient of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy Presented by CIBC

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Dylan Garand, goaltender for the Kamloops Blazers, as the recipient of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy Presented by CIBC.

“CIBC proudly congratulates Dylan Garand of the Kamloops Blazers on being named the recipient of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as the 2019-20 WHL Scholastic Player of the Year. Dylan’s excellence both on the ice in hockey and off the ice in academics has set a positive example for his fellow teammates and community members.

“Dylan, we look forward to seeing you continue to flourish and back on the ice in the near future.”

The 17-year-old product of Victoria, B.C. is enrolled at Valleyview Secondary School and has achieved a high academic standing. Maintaining an overall academic average of 96.5 percent, Garand is set to graduate with honours in June 2020.

In his core Grade 12 courses, Garand has maintained a 93 percent average to provide leadership among his teammates in the classroom. In his Grade 11 and 12 years of study, Garand has completed 16 total courses to enrich his academic experience.

Despite a rising profile on the ice, which has commanded his presence at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Garand has remained focused on his educational commitments with a proactive approach to learning.

“Dylan is respected by his teammates as well as our staff, both as an excellent academic student and he provides excellent leadership,” said Victor Bifano, Academic Advisor for the Blazers. “He has managed his academics and hockey with a profound degree of maturity.”

This season, Garand backstopped the Blazers to their first B.C. Division title since 2012, posting a 28-10-2-1 record in 42 games. He also maintained a 2.21 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, and four shutouts. For his WHL career excluding playoffs, Garand has appeared in 73 games with a 41-19-4-2 record, 2.48 GAA, .914 SV%, and five shutouts.

The Blazers chose Garand in the third round (58th overall) of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. NHL Central Scouting listed Garand sixth among North American goaltenders in their final rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Committed to recognizing academic excellence, the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year is presented annually to the WHL player who has excelled both in the classroom and on the ice during the WHL Regular Season.

One of Canada’s leading hockey philanthropists, the trophy is named in memory of Mr. Doc Seaman, who played a vital role in establishing the WHL’s Education Program. The program ensures players in the WHL can develop their skills on the ice at the highest level without compromising their academic goals. Since 1993, the WHL Scholarship program has awarded over 6,400 scholarships to graduate players, representing an investment in excess of $28 million by WHL Club Ownership.

First awarded for the 1983-84 WHL season, the Scholastic Player of the Year Trophy was named in honour of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman in 1996.

As the recipient of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy Presented by CIBC, Garand is now one of three nominees for the Canadian Hockey League’s CIBC Scholastic Player of the Year Award.

The WHL remains committed to recognizing academic excellence. All WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses, with these courses fully-funded by WHL Clubs. This past season, over 196 current WHL players enrolled in post-secondary courses while playing in the WHL.

Upon graduating from the WHL, every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully-guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

Since 1993-94, over 6,400 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $28 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.8 million to 402 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

RUNNER UP: Jakob Brook, Regina Pats

Winners of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy / WHL Scholastic Player of the Year (since 2000):

2018-19: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips*

2017-18: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

2016-17: Brian King, Everett Silvertips

2015-16: Tanner Kaspick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2014-15: Nick McBride, Prince Albert Raiders

2013-14: Nelson Nogier, Saskatoon Blades

2012-13: Josh Morrissey, Prince Albert Raiders*

2011-12: Reid Gow, Spokane Chiefs

2010-11: Colin Smith, Kamloops Blazers

2009-10: Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos

2008-09: Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon Blades*

2007-08: Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats

2006-07: Keith Aulie, Brandon Wheat Kings

2005-06: Brennen Wray, Moose Jaw Warriors

2004-05: Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants*

2003-04: Devan Dubnyk, Kamloops Blazers*

2002-03: Brett Dickie, Brandon Wheat Kings

2001-02: Tyler Metcalfe, Seattle Thunderbirds

2000-01: Dan Hulak, Portland Winterhawks*

1999-00: Chris Nielsen, Calgary Hitmen



*Denotes CHL Scholastic Player of the Year recipient

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.