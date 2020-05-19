WHL announces Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf as recipient of Del Wilson Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Dustin Wolf, goaltender for the Everett Silvertips, has been named the recipient of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year).

The honour for Wolf marks the fourth time in the previous five seasons that a goaltender from the Silvertips has won the award.

In his third season with the Silvertips, the Calgary Flames prospect continued to shine between the pipes. Through 46 games, Wolf compiled a 34-10-2-0 record, 1.88 goals-against average, .935 save percentage, and posted nine shutouts.

Among WHL goaltenders, Wolf led the way in GAA, SV%, and shutouts. He was tied with divisional rival Joel Hofer for the league lead in victories.

The 6-foot, 165-pound product of Tustin, Calif. continued to stifle opposing offences throughout the regular season. From January 17 to January 22, Wolf compiled a shutout streak of 147:47, including a pair of shutouts against the Seattle Thunderbirds. In 21 of his 46 games, Wolf allowed one goal or fewer.

His 2,713 minutes ranked as the sixth-most among all WHL goaltenders this season. The 1,316 shots faced by Wolf this season were the 10th-most among WHL goaltenders. The Silvertips selected Wolf in the fifth round, 104th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

For his WHL career, the 19-year-old Wolf has appeared in 127 WHL regular season games, compiling an 88-31-4-2 record, 1.85 GAA, .934 SV%, and 20 shutouts. Wolf presently ranks in a tie for fifth all-time in WHL history for shutouts by a goaltender.

Last month, Wolf was named to the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team. The Flames chose Wolf in the seventh round, 214th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Del Wilson Memorial Trophy honours a WHL goaltender deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

A goaltender himself, Delbert “Del” Wilson played for the Regina Abbotts and Regina Pats in the 1940s. Following the conclusion of his playing career, Wilson found success in the coaching ranks, winning 35 provincial hockey championships in Saskatchewan.

A co-founder of the WHL and long-time General Manager of the Regina Pats, Wilson played a direct role in the League’s formation. Along with Jim Piggott, Wilson helped lead the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Leading a group of investors, Wilson brought the Pats back into the WHL for the 1970-71 WHL Regular Season and oversaw their WHL Championship and Memorial Cup victories in 1974 as President and General Manager. Wilson maintained ownership of the Pats until 1980.

Serving as a scout in Western Canada for the Montreal Canadiens until 1995, Wilson was presented with three Stanley Cup rings throughout his 47 years of service to the NHL club.

Among Wilson’s many contributions to the WHL, he served as referee-in-chief from 1978 to 1980. In 2005, Wilson was named as one of four inaugural recipients of the WHL Governors Award, presented to individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the WHL.

As the recipient of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, Wolf is now one of three nominees for the Canadian Hockey League’s Vaughn Goaltender of the Year Award.

RUNNER UP: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

Winners of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy / WHL Goaltender of the Year Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders*

2017-18: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips*

2016-17: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

2015-16: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips*

2014-15: Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds

2013-14: Jordon Cooke, Kelowna Rockets*

2012-13: Patrik Bartosak, Red Deer Rebels*

2011-12: Tyler Bunz, Medicine Hat Tigers

2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels*

2009-10: Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen

2008-09: Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans

2007-08: Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans*

2006-07: Carey Price, Tri-City Americans*

2005-06: Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen*

2004-05: Jeff Glass, Kootenay ICE*

2003-04: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels*

2002-03: Josh Harding, Regina Pats

2001-02: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels

2000-01: Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE*

1999-00: Bryce Wandler, Swift Current Broncos

*Denotes CHL Goaltender of the Year recipient



