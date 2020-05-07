WHL announces Edmonton Oil Kings Head Coach Brad Lauer as recipient of Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy Presented by McSweeney’s

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Brad Lauer, Head Coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings, has been named the recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (WHL Coach of the Year) Presented by McSweeney’s Premium Jerky & Meat Snacks.

Lauer led the Oil Kings to a WHL Central Division-best record of 42-12-6-4 (94 points) in his second season behind the bench in Edmonton. Under the guidance of the 53-year-old native of Humboldt, Sask., the Oil Kings have claimed back-to-back Central Division titles. In his two seasons behind the bench with the Oil Kings, they have compiled a record of 84-30-10-8 across 132 WHL regular season games.

“As a proud partner of the WHL, McSweeney’s is proud to congratulate Brad Lauer of the Edmonton Oil Kings, winner of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year,” said Kylie Landry, Brand Manager McSweeney’s Premium Jerky & Meat Snacks.

The Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy for WHL Coach of the Year is presented annually to the WHL coach who has had the greatest impact upon his Club’s performance during the WHL Regular Season. The trophy is named in memory of Dunc McCallum, the legendary Brandon Wheat Kings Head Coach, who was twice named WHL Coach of the Year while building the Wheat Kings into a WHL powerhouse in the 1970s. From 1976 to 1981, McCallum compiled an impressive regular season record of 251-123-41 while behind the bench of the Wheat Kings.

As the recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy Presented by McSweeney’s Premium Jerky & Meat Snacks, Lauer is now a nominee for the Sofina Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award as the Canadian Hockey League’s Coach of the Year.

RUNNER UP: Dennis Williams, Everett Silvertips

From Kylie Landry & all of @CanadianJerky, congratulations Brad Lauer on your exceptional season w/ @EdmOilKings! #WHLAwards pic.twitter.com/Eq4Pa0KfUx — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 7, 2020

Winners of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy / WHL Coach of the Year (since 2000):

2018-19: Marc Habscheid, Prince Albert Raiders

2017-18: Manny Viveiros, Swift Current Broncos

2016-17: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2015-16: Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals

2014-15: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2013-14: Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals

2012-13: Ryan McGill, Kootenay ICE

2011-12: Jim Hiller, Tri-City Americans*

2010-11: Don Nachbaur, Spokane Chiefs

2009-10: Mark Holick, Kootenay ICE

2008-09: Don Hay, Vancouver Giants

2007-08: Don Nachbaur, Tri-City Americans

2006-07: Cory Clouston, Kootenay ICE

2005-06: Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers*

2004-05: Cory Clouston, Kootenay ICE*

2003-04: Kevin Constantine, Everett Silvertips

2002-03: Marc Habscheid, Kelowna Rockets*

2001-02: Bob Lowes, Regina Pats*

2000-01: Brent Sutter, Red Deer Rebels*

1999-00: Todd McLellan, Swift Current Broncos

*Denotes CHL Coach of the Year recipient



