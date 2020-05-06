WHL Alumni of the Week: Tyler Soy, Victoria Royals

As the eighth-overall selection at the 2012 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, the Victoria Royals placed a strong hope for the future in forward Tyler Soy.

That faith was more than rewarded as Soy would go on to become one of the Club’s all-time best players, cementing their faith in selecting the Cloverdale, B.C. product where they did.

Soy would eventually make his WHL debut later in the calendar year when the Royals hosted the Prince George Cougars on November 24, 2012. Even from a brief seven-game opportunity with the Royals that season, Soy made the most of his next call-up in January 2013. At the Pacific Coliseum, just a short jaunt from his hometown, Soy scored for the first time in his WHL career during a game against the Vancouver Giants on January 18, 2013.

Playing his way into all six of their playoff games in 2013, Soy would contribute with a goal and an assist for the Royals to mark more early successes.

Soy then joined the Royals for the entirety of the 2013-14 WHL Regular Season. Producing 30 points (15G-15A) in 65 regular season games and adding three points (2G-1A) in nine WHL playoff games, the 16-year-old showed more glimpses of his offensive strengths. That included six multi-point games, with a trio of three-point efforts.

As his offensive consistency picked up more at the WHL level during the 2014-15 WHL Regular Season, Soy powered himself to a 10-game point streak between December 16, 2014 and January 16, 2015. With 16 points (8G-8A) through that span, Soy would record the longest point streak of any Royal that season.

Recording 63 points (28G-35A) in 69 games during the 2014-15 campaign, Soy rose from ninth in team scoring the previous year to third as they remained second in the competitive B.C. Division. Helping play a part in their five-game series victory against the Prince George Cougars, Soy’s contributions helped to yield more team success.

The 2015-16 WHL Regular Season represented another strong campaign for Soy as he tallied 85 points (46G-39A) in a full 72 games. That performance included 22 multi-point games with 10 multi-goal games as part of that overall total. He led the team in goals, ranked second in team scoring and placed third among all WHL skaters in goals scored.

Soy became more of a potent threat at even strength and while short handed. He tallied seven more even-strength goals than he had the previous season in only three extra games. He also ranked third in the WHL with six short-handed goals, five more than he had tallied the season before.

It was in this season where Soy was recognized league-wide for his play with the Brad Hornung Trophy as the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year.

As Soy thrived, so too did the Royals. The 2015-16 WHL season saw them claim their first B.C. Division title in their history, also earning the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Regular Season Champions. Soy then helped lead the Royals on their longest playoff run to date. They took down the Spokane Chiefs in a six-game series before ultimately falling to the Kelowna Rockets in a seven-game series. Soy ranked second on the team in scoring with 12 points (7G-5A) through 13 games.

The 2016-17 WHL Regular Season was a shortened campaign for Soy, but the 19-turned-20-year-old made the most of it with 55 points (25G-30A) in 44 games. A 12-game point streak from January 14 to February 10, 2017 saw Soy tally 22 points (8G-14A), including a four-goal game on January 29, 2017.

As an overage skater for the Royals in the 2017-18 WHL Regular Season, Soy continued to bring his best with 92 points (36G-56A) in 66 games to tie for 12th in WHL scoring. Soy found the scoresheet in 52 of the 66 games, tallying 28 multi-point efforts as part of his totals.

Though he made his way into just one game during the 2018 WHL Playoffs, Soy would make the most of it with a hat trick at the Langley Events Centre in a 7-3 win over the Giants. In what ended up being his final WHL game ever, Soy was able to shine in front of familiar faces.

That final season helped to place Soy in the Royals’ history books. His 327 points (151G-176A) ranked him as the Club’s all-time leader in goals, assists, and points while his 323 WHL regular season games also placed him at the top of that list.

A selection of the Anaheim Ducks at the 2016 NHL Draft, Soy spent part of a season with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers before utilizing his WHL Scholarship at the University of Alberta. Continuing to showcase his scoring touch, Soy recorded 22 points (15G-7A) in 23 games during his first full season with the University of Alberta Golden Bears men’s hockey team.

While there will be many challengers over the coming years, Soy’s records and impression with the Royals won’t soon be forgotten.