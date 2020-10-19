WHL Alumni Matthew Wedman signs AHL deal with Charlotte Checkers

Recently-graduated Kelowna Rockets forward Matthew Wedman has signed a one-year AHL contract with the Charlotte Checkers, minor-league affiliate of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. The Panthers announced the signing of Wedman via press release on Monday.

Wedman, who turned 21 in May, spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League, splitting his final campaign between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Rockets. Over the course of 310 career WHL regular season contests, the 6-foot-3, 196-pound forward tallied 211 points (92G-119A).

The 2018-19 season represented a career year for the product of Edmonton, Alta., as he recorded 77 points, including 40 goals, as a member of the Thunderbirds. The breakout season landed Wedman recognition as a second-team all-star in the WHL’s Western Conference and impressed Florida Panthers brass enough for the Club to select him in the seventh round (199th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver.

During his time in Seattle, Wedman was a member of the Thunderbirds WHL Championship squad in 2017. He skated in 20 post-season contests that spring and 49 over the course of his five WHL seasons, collecting 16 points (6G-10A).

Wedman was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (38th overall) of the 2014 WHL Draft.