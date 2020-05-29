MENU
May 29, 2020

WHL Alumni: Hitmen TV checks in with Carolina Hurricanes prospect Jake Bean

WHL Alumni Jake Bean has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenceman for the 2019-20 season.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound defenceman, recorded 48 points (10G-38A) in 59 games for the Charlotte Checkers this season. That led all AHL defencemen in scoring.

A 21-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., Bean was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team last week. Bean has appeared in 129 AHL regular season games, posting 92 points (23G-69A). He’s added five points (1G-4A) in 16 AHL playoff games.

The Carolina Hurricanes chose Bean with the 13th-overall selection at the 2016 NHL Draft. Playing for the Calgary Hitmen and Tri-City Americans Bean suited up in 219 WHL regular season games, posting 196 points (49G-147A). He also added 28 points (3G-25A) in 30 WHL playoff games.

