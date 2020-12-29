Wheat Kings forward Ridly Greig signs entry-level contract with Senators

The Ottawa Senators have signed Brandon Wheat Kings forward Ridly Greig to a three-year, entry-level contract. The team announced the signing on Tuesday afternoon.

“Ridly plays with an edge in all facets of the game,” said Pierre Dorion, General Manager of the Senators. “He’s a highly competitive centre with strong character who is difficult to play against, driven and especially motivated. We’re looking forward to monitoring his development.”

Greig, an 18-year-old product of Lethbridge, Alta., was selected by the Senators in the first round (28th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft this past October.

“The Wheat Kings are really happy for Ridly and his family,” said Darren Ritchie, General Manager of the Wheat Kings. “He has worked hard for this and it’s great to see him get rewarded for it. I know that he understands that there’s more work to be done but he has to be extremely excited for this opportunity.”

The 5-foot-11, 159-pound Greig enjoyed a quality year with the Wheat Kings, registering 60 points (26G-34A) in 56 WHL regular-season contests. Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft, Greig has skated in 123 career WHL regular-season outings, collecting 96 points (40G-56A).

Third member of our 2020 #NHLDraft class signed! pic.twitter.com/s6C8Abug7R — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 29, 2020