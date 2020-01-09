Wheat Kings & Cougars make one-for-one swap

The Brandon Wheat Kings and Prince George Cougars have swapped forwards in a Thursday night deal.

Heading to the Wheat Kings is 19-year-old right wing Reid Perepeluk while the Cougars have acquired 18-year-old left wing Jonny Hooker.

Gaining an older forward, the Wheat Kings have acquired a big body in the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Perepeluk. A product of Yorkton, Sask., Perepeluk was chosen in the sixth round, 114th overall, of the 2015 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. This season with the Cougars, he has nine points (4G-5A) in 31 games.

For his WHL career, Perepeluk has 19 points (8G-11A) in 96 WHL regular season games with the Cougars.

“We’ve addressed a need to add a right winger, who plays with a purpose,” said Wheat Kings General Manager Darren Ritchie.

Also involved in the deal is Hooker, a 6-foot-1, 186-pound product of Winnipeg, Man.

Hooker has posted also posted career-high totals this season with 13 points (8G-5A), including one power-play goal, in 34 games. He was selected in the eighth round, 175th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. In 134 WHL regular season games, Hooker has recorded 27 points (14G-13A), including the aforementioned power-play goal.

Currently on their biennial road trip through the East Division, the Cougars will take on the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. CT). Meanwhile, the Wheat Kings will also be in action on Friday, January 10 (7:30 p.m. CT), playing host to the Red Deer Rebels.

BREAKING: Brandon Wheat Kings have acquired 19-year old @PGCougars RW Reid Perepeluk in exchange for 18-year old LW Jonny Hooker on the eve of WHL Trade Deadline: https://t.co/z171TxP5hP pic.twitter.com/i7A6BXgW8K — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) January 10, 2020