Western Hockey League launches all-new WHL Live on CHL TV for 2020-21

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the launch of the all-new WHL Live on CHL TV, set to bring WHL fans all the best action during the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

The brand-new WHL Live on CHL TV will deliver a high-quality viewing experience on a completely re-imagined and re-designed platform with improved customer experience for WHL fans across the country to enjoy.

“The WHL is very excited to introduce WHL Live on CHL TV – a brand new way for hockey fans to experience WHL hockey in the comfort of their own homes, “ commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We believe WHL Live on CHL TV will deliver a much improved viewing experience for fans who enjoy following the WHL.”

As a thank you to the greatest fans in hockey, the WHL is pleased to offer free views for all WHL home openers, beginning Friday, February 26 when the Red Deer Rebels play host to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Visit WHL.ca for further schedule details.

For only $59.99, WHL fans can enjoy full access to all scheduled games throughout the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season, beginning Friday, February 26, when the Central Division initiates the WHL’s return to the ice. If a 24-hour pass is more your flavour, WHL Live has you covered with a 24-hour access pass for only $6.99, which delivers you scheduled games as well as access to archived games.

WHL Live is the best way to enjoy the speed and skill of WHL hockey from the comfort of your living room. In addition to live gameplay featuring the biggest stars from across the WHL, the all-new WHL Live on CHL TV will feature free-to-access video-on-demand content and a user interface that is both pleasing to the eye and easy to navigate.

Getting access to WHL Live on CHL TV is as simple as heading over to watch.CHL.ca on your web browser, selecting your package and downloading the brand-new app on your preferred device. WHL Live on CHL TV packages will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, February 24.

WHL Live Package Pricing

2020-21 – All-Access: $59.99

2020-21 – 24-hour Access: $6.99

*all prices in Canadian dollars

2020-21 WHL Regular Season Start Dates

Central Division – Friday, February 26

East Division – Friday, March 12

U.S. Division – Thursday, March 18

B.C. Division – TBD

When the puck drops, WHL Live on CHL TV will be available through your favourite web browser, iOS, and Android devices.

Due to challenging circumstances surrounding the unprecedented season, only home audio will be available on WHL Live streams during the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

