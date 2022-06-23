MENU
June 23, 2022
WATCH: Prokop joins TSN panel to discuss Pride Day at Memorial Cup & his work with Kids Help Phone
🎥 WATCH: Oil Kings defenceman Luke Prokop joined the TSN panel on Thursday evening.
