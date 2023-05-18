MENU
May 18, 2023

WATCH: Joe Iginla talks about signing with the Oil Kings

WHL Draft edmonton oil kings
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more WHL Draft on WHL TV
More News
1:00
Kia Morning Minute - May 18, 2023
9 mins ago
WATCH: Kara Iginla talks about joining the Oil Kings family
19 mins ago
Oil Kings sign 12th-overall selection Iginla to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
29 mins ago
Giants sign sixth-overall pick Lin to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
50 mins ago
GALLERY: WHL Championship Game 4
2 hours ago
Konowalchuk steps down as Rebels head coach
3 hours ago