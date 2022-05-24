MENU
May 24, 2022
WATCH: First-overall pick Fiddler signs with Oil Kings
edmonton oil kings
by
Edmonton Oil Kings
Watch more on WHL TV >
More News
calgary hitmen
Hitmen sign defenceman Reese Hamilton to WHL Standard Player Agreement
6 hours ago
edmonton oil kings
Oil Kings sign defenceman Fiddler to WHL Standard Player Agreement
7 hours ago
seattle thunderbirds
whl player of the week
Thunderbirds forward Schaefer named WHL Player of the Week
8 hours ago
Winnipeg ICE
WHL Goaltender of the Week
Ducks prospect Alexander named WHL Goaltender of the Week
8 hours ago
WHL Play of the Year
everett silvertips
RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year Matchup - Beaupit vs. Gut
10 hours ago
4:03
2022 WHL Playoffs
Winnipeg ICE
Highlights: ICE (3) at Oil Kings (4) - OT
20 hours ago