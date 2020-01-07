Warriors acquire Bilous from Raiders

The Moose Jaw Warriors have added depth to their crease following the acquisition of 2001-born goaltender Boston Bilous from the Prince Albert Raiders.

The two teams announced the deal Tuesday morning, with the Raiders receiving a fifth-round pick (2020) and a seventh-round pick (2021) in exchange for the rights to Bilous.

Bilous, an 18-year-old product of Langley, B.C., appeared in a team-high 32 games with the Raiders prior to the trade, collecting a record of 15-9-4-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, .889 save percentage and two shutouts.

“We are very pleased to add Boston to our hockey club,” said Alan Millar, General Manager of the Moose Jaw Warriors. “He is a big, athletic, young goalie with a very good upside. He has had a solid year in Prince Albert as a first-time starter in the league.”

Selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the fourth round (80th) of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Bilous is in his third WHL campaign. He served as the backup to 2019 WHL Playoffs MVP Ian Scott, and was a member of the 2019 WHL Champion Raiders. In 67 career WHL regular season games, the 6-foot-3, 182-pound puck stopper is 23-23-6-2 with a 3.24 GAA, .870 SV% and three shutouts.

TRADE: We have acquired 18-year-old goalie Boston Bilous (2001) from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a 5th round pick in 2020 and a 7th round pick in 2021. DETAILS: https://t.co/vN9j07lwzV pic.twitter.com/DdKyRirznC — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) January 7, 2020

In Moose Jaw, Bilous joins a Warriors squad under new guidance, following the appointment of Mark O’Leary as Head Coach on Monday afternoon.

In the crease, Bilous joins 2000-born Adam Evanoff and 2002-born Jackson Berry. Evanoff, a product of Penticton, B.C., is 5-14-1-0 with a 3.85 GAA, .901 SV% and one shutout this season. He missed the start to the campaign due to injury. As for Berry, the 6-foot-1, 174-pound rookie from Chestermere, Alta., has appeared in five games, going 0-2-0-0.

As for the Raiders, the departure of Bilous leaves Head Coach Marc Habscheid with 2002-born Carter Serhyenko and recently acquired Keegan Karki (2000) between the pipes.

Serhyenko, a 6-foot-4, 193-pound product of Saskatoon, has appeared in 11 games this season, going 5-4-0-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .917 SV%. The Raiders signed him to a WHL Standard Player Agreement on September 13, 2019, after he had spent the previous two seasons down the road with the Battlefords Midget AAA Northstars.

Karki, meanwhile, joined the Raiders on Friday, January 4, following a trade from the Everett Silvertips. He appeared in his first two games as a Raider this past weekend, registering one win and one loss. In 16 appearances this season split between the Silvertips and Raiders, the 2000-born product of Sartell, Minn., is 9-2-1-1 with a 3.24 GAA and .896 SV%.

The Raiders have acquired two WHL Bantam Draft picks from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for 2001-born goaltender Boston Bilous. 📲Get the details on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/E9pz91mT0D 📸 @ApolloMedia11 #GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/FYaYezxhpm — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) January 7, 2020

Heading into Tuesday night action, Moose Jaw sits outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture at 11-22-2-0 (24 points). The Warriors will welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings to Mosaic Place on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ST.

The Raiders (21-14-4-1, 47 points) remain in a heated race for a second-consecutive East Division title, sitting two points back of the Winnipeg ICE (24-14-1-0, 49) heading into Tuesday. The Raiders welcome the Red Deer Rebels to the Art Hauser Centre on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ST.