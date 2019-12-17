MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
December 17, 2019

Vaughn Saves of the Week: December 17, 2019

Saves of the Week
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more SAVES OF THE WEEK on WHL TV
More News
3:58
Highlights: Chiefs (4) at Royals (5)
4 hours ago
Highlights: Wheat Kings (4) at ICE (3)
5 hours ago
Highlights: Cougars (3) at Giants (0)
5 hours ago
Highlights: Thunderbirds (4) at Americans (3) — OT
5 hours ago
WHL Tonight: Wheat Kings down ICE thanks to Schneider's late goal
5 hours ago
0:55
WHL Highlight of the Night: Tuesday, December 17, 2019
6 hours ago