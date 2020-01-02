Tigers’ Sillinger named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that forward Cole Sillinger of the Medicine Hat Tigers has been named WHL Rookie of the Month for December 2019.

Sillinger recorded 17 points (2G-15A) and a plus-six rating in nine games during December. With Sillinger’s offensive efforts, the Tigers went 5-3-0-1 during the calendar month, staying in the mix of the top teams in the ever-competitive Central Division.

The Regina, Sask. product recorded points in seven of his team’s nine games during the month, including four multi-point games. His top performance of the month came on Wednesday, December 11 when he recorded six points (1G-5A) in an 8-4 win against the Prince Albert Raiders. He also had a pair of three-point games and a single two-point performance.

During the course of the month, the 6-foot-0, 187-pound forward was named the second star of the game once and the third star of the game twice. He was also recognized as the WHL’s second star of the night once. The rookie forward has shone brightly with the Tigers this season. In 31 games, Sillinger has recorded 37 points (12G-25A), including four power-play goals.

For his WHL career, Sillinger has recorded 39 points (12G-27A) in 35 WHL regular season games. He’s also recorded a single goal in six WHL playoff games. The Tigers originally chose Sillinger with the 11th-overall selection of the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Sillinger and the Tigers return to action when they host the Calgary Hitmen on Friday, January 3 (7:00 p.m. MT) at the Canalta Centre.