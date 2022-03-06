MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
March 6, 2022
Thunderbirds are next team to clinch spot in 2022 WHL Playoffs
seattle thunderbirds
whl playoffs
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
2022 whl playoffs
on WHL TV
More News
0:34
WHL Highlight of the Night
edmonton oil kings
WHL Highlight of the Night - March 5, 2022
22 mins ago
0:27
Save of the Night
moose jaw warriors
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - March 5, 2022
25 mins ago
1:07
kelowna rockets
whl playoffs
Rockets are sixth team to confirm spot in 2022 WHL Playoffs
37 mins ago
4:39
regina pats
WHL Player of the Month
McSweeney's WHL Player of the Month 1-on-1 - Connor Bedard
15 hours ago
3:46
prince george cougars
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Chiefs (4) at Cougars (3)
24 hours ago
4:16
kamloops blazers
vancouver giants
Highlights: Blazers (4) at Giants (3) - OT
1 day ago