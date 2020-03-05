The Blades are ready to host their WHL Suits Up game on Friday

The Saskatoon Blades welcome you to attend WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation presented by RE/MAX on Friday, March 6th. The Blades will play the Regina Pats at SaskTel Centre as we head down our final stretch of home games in the regular season.

This game will be nothing shy of action-packed both on and off the ice. The Blades will hang up our usual Pacman jerseys for the night and will be wearing one of a kind Hockey Night in Canada themed jerseys. Fans in attendance will have an opportunity to take part in our ‘blind auction’ for a chance to take home your favorite players’ jersey.

This auction will not be online, so you must be in attendance to partake in it. The coaches will also be changing up their wardrobe and wearing baby blue Hockey Night in Canada blazers that will also be auctioned off in the blind auction. You don’t want to miss out on this game and your chance to add another one of a kind Blades jersey or blazer to your collection. All proceeds from the jersey auction will go to the local Kidney Foundation Branch.

There will be all sorts of excitement on the concourse during the game. Be sure to stop by the Kidney Foundation Kiosk to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the Hockey Night in Canada themed jerseys signed by Don Cherry himself. All proceeds from this raffle will also be going to the local Kidney Foundation Branch. On top of everything else, you will also have a chance to win a limited-edition collector “Ron & Don” Bobblehead. Upon entry into the rink, every fan will receive a scratch card. If you are one of the lucky fans who scratches and wins, you will be able to redeem that card in the second intermission for your own Ron & Don Bobblehead.

The Saskatoon Blades will also be welcoming NHL back-up goaltender and kidney transplant recipient David Ayres. In 2004, David received a kidney and as a result has been able to continue living his life and fulfilling his dreams. He became the first emergency back up goalie to win an NHL game, and the oldest goalie to win his NHL debut at the age of 42. David will be doing the puck drop during our pre-game ceremony and fans will have the chance to meet David Ayres during the first intermission while he signs autographs.

You don’t want to miss out on the Blades final Friday home game of the regular season. Like every Friday game, beer is on special for $5 from doors open till 7:00 p.m. (CT), presented by Canadian Brewhouse. Get your tickets now and come enjoy an evening with your Saskatoon Blades.